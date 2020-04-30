Government will take the matter of French ambassador to Parliament: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that the government will withdraw cases against workers of the banned organization by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, Sheikh Rashid said that the government team held talks with the outfit leaders for eight hours.

He said that the participants of the long march, which was set off from Lahore to Islamabad, will stay at Muridke until Tuesday evening.

The minister added that he had a one-on-one conversation with Saad Rizvi and the negotiations turned out to be successful. We will also review the charges imposed under the 4th schedule, he said.

Sheikh Rashid further said that government will take the matter of French ambassador to Parliament.

He assured the public that government is taking steps to improve law and order situation and directed concerned officials to remove containers from GT Road to facilitate the masses.