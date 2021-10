Sacrifices by our men bear testimony to our unwavering resolve for global peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Armed Forces on Sunday extended best wishes to United Nations on its 76th anniversary.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said that Pakistan Army has distinguished history of serving humanity for peace.

Army Chief added that sacrifices by our men bear testimony to our unwavering resolve for global peace in line with our Founding Father’s vision.

