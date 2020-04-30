PML-N fields Shaista Pervaiz for NA-133 by-poll

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The PML-N has fielded Shaista Pervaiz Malik, widow of former PML-N Lahore president Pervaiz Malik, for NA-133 by-poll to be held on Dec 5.

According to the details garnered, the PML-N has decided to give ticket to Shaista Pervaiz Malik in NA-133 by-election. The seat fell vacant last week after the death of Malik. Currently, Shaista Pervaiz is an MNA on a reserved seat for women.

The party leadership has decided in principle to award the ticket to Shaista Pervaiz. This approval of decision has been given by the PML-N parliamentary boards.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb formally announced the party s decision while Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, endorsed the decision to give ticket to Shaista Pervez Malik.

The Election Commission has fixed Dec 5 for by-poll in NA-133 and also issued code of conduct.

The ECP notification says: “No government or authority shall post or transfer any official in the district where the schedule for byelection in NA-133 is announced till the publication of name of returned candidate. No government functionary or elected representative including a local government functionary shall announce any development scheme for the constituency where election is under process till Dec 5.”

Candidates can file their nominations till Oct 25. Scrutiny of the papers will be done on Oct 30 and an appeal.

On the other hand, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has awarded the ticket to Jamshed Iqbal Cheema. Cheema, in the last general election, had contested an NA seat from Mughalpura area of Lahore and lost.

Malik had defeated PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry in the 2018 election with a margin of some 12,000 votes.