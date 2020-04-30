BLA commander among six terrorists killed in Harnai

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Six terrorists including BLA Commander Tariq Alias Nasir were killed in an Intelligence based operation near Jamboro, Harnai Balochistan on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), on confirmed presence of Terrorists in a Hideout, Security Forces conducted IBO in the area to apprehend a group of externally sponsored terrorists working against peace in Balochistan.

As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists tried to flee from the hideout and opened indiscriminate fire. A heavy exchange of fire with terrorists continued for a long time.

A large cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the hideout. Such IBOs to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned opportunity for prosperity and socioeconomic growth of people of Balochistan.