Estranged PML-N MPA Nishat Daha passes away

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) – Estranged Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA Nishat Khan Daha passed away on Saturday.

The PML-N MPA from PP-206 (Khanewal) died after suffering from a protracted illness. He was died at his residence. Nishat Daha left behind a wife and daughter.

The timing for the funeral would be announced later.

It is pertinent to mention here that he was elected as MPA on the ticket of the PML-N and then announced to support the PTI due to difference with party leadership. He also held many meetings with Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar.

On the other hand, CM Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Nishat Daha. He expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

According to details available from the Punjab Assembly website, Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha, son of Khan Hazara Khan was born on January 15, 1948, at Khanewal.

He served as a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab during 2008-13 and functioned as Parliamentary Secretary for Mines & Minerals during 2009-11. He was again elected as a Member of the Punjab Assembly for the second consecutive term in general elections 2013.

He was elected MPA during 2013-18 and in the 2018 elections for the fourth consecutive term.