ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will soon announce a package for the poor segments of the society.

Speaking to the journalists in Faisalabad, the minister said that first time in the history of Pakistan, government is bringing Targeted Subsidy Program for the poor people.

Farrukh Habib said that government is using all available resources for the public welfare projects and Prime Minister has directed the provincial governments to give relief to the common man by controlling the prices of essential commodities.