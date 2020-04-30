Country's target of vaccinating 100 million people achieved: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services said that the country’s target of vaccinating 100 million people has been achieved.

In a video message, Dr Faisal Sultan said that 100 million people across the country have been vaccinated. “Today is a very important day. We have crossed an important milestone. The whole process has been supported by many individuals and organizations,” he added.

"I am especially grateful to the people of Pakistan who have been very supportive in this campaign. After that, the NCOC, where all the coordination has been taking place, would like to thank them.”

He also thanked the administration of all the provinces and the Ministry of Health for their cooperation.

Faisal Sultan also especially thanked to the NADRA and the Ministry of IT, adding that they helped in the documentation of vaccination.