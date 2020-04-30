Hailstorm and snowfall over mountains are expected at few places in upper districts.

LAHORE (Dunya News) -Cloudy weather is expected in upper/central parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Rain wind-thunderstorm is also expected in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Hailstorm and snowfall over mountains are also expected at few places in upper districts.

Isolated heavy falls are also likely to occur in upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period.

According to Met Office, cloudy weather with chances of rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains) expected in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad and Peshawar fourteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-seven, Quetta and Murree eight, Gilgit ten and Muzaffarabad thirteen degree centigrade.

