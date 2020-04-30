556 more people have contracted the dengue infection during the last 24 hours in Punjab.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The dengue fever on Saturday has claimed three more lives in Lahore, taking the tally to 24 so far.

According to details, 556 more people have contracted the dengue infection during last 24 hours in Punjab.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported 179 new cases while 118 citizens have been diagnosed with the disease in federal capital Islamabad.

Dengue fever is basically a mosquito-borne infection that can lead to a severe flu-like illness. It is caused by Aedes mosquitoes.

Around 2.5 billion people, or 40 percent of the world’s population, live in the areas where there is a risk of dengue transmission.

