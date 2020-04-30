ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday has returned from United Arab Emirates (UAE) in emergency in the wake of current situation of law and order due to protests across the country.



According to details, the minister was in Dubai to witness India and Pakistan match in ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup.



Earlier, Sheikh Rashid told that he had taken two-day off to watch Pakistan and India match. He said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had approved his holidays on Saturday and Sunday.

He further prayed for the victory of green shirts against India and urged the people to accept every kind of decision.



The highly-anticipated game between the two great rivals would be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24 at 7:00pm PST.