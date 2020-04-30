Pakistan reports 552 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 15 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,267,945. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,359 on Saturday.



According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 552 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

467,142 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 438,818 in Punjab, 177,349 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,655 in Islamabad, 34,428 in Azad Kashmir, 33,171 in Balochistan and 10,382 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 20,444,536 coronavirus tests and 39,179 in the last 24 hours. 1,215,505 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,648 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.40 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 67,956,040 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 375,843 in last 24 hours. 37,855,681 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 386,885 received their second dose in last 24 hours.



The number of total administered doses has reached to 99,335,067 with 727,359 in the last 24 hours.