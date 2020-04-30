RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Friday paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to mutual interests, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and peace and stability in the Afghanistan came under discussion during the meeting.

The COAS thanked the Japanese ambassador for his services and appreciated his contributions for fostering strong ties between the two countries and support towards defence/security cooperation and stance on Afghan situation.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan s role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.