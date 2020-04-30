KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the scourge of high inflation has swallowed the prosperity of Pakistan.

In a statement, the PPP chairman mentioned that the common man is facing difficulties due to failed policies of the PTI. “Imran Khan is responsible for the current situation across the country while only the PPP can get the country out of crisis,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that holding anti-inflation protests by the PPP organization in all corners of the country is a democratic development, adding that the scourge of inflation has swallowed the prosperity in Pakistan while Imran Khan is ‘accused’ of the nation.

He further said that today the common man is being crushed through inflation due to failed economic policies of the PTI-led government. “Only economic policies of the PPP can improve the life of common man. Today, the PPP workers expressed the sentiments of the people by holding protests against inflation.”

Earlier, the PPP also staged a rally and demonstration in Karachi to record protest against inflation, which was attended by key leaders, including the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.