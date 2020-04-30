Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces on Friday killed one terrorist in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan tribal district.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an operation in Miranshah area of North Waziristan on the information of presence of terrorists.

During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist namely Ahmed Ullah was killed on the spot.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist.

During fire exchange, Naik Khalil resident of Kohat, 34, and Sepoy Shakir Ullah, resident of Lakki Marwat, 21, also embraced martyrdom.