LAHORE (Dunya News) – Commuters are facing huge difficulties in reaching their destinations as the supporters of a banned organisation blocked roads in Lahore, while the government suspended mobile internet services in several areas of the provincial capital amid protests.

The protests have paralyzed the city as internet and traffic has been severely affected in Lahore due to protests by the proscribed organisation while internet service has also been suspended at six places including Samanabad, Sabzazar, Shera Kot, Nawankot, Iqbal Town and Gulshan-e-Ravi.

Roads from Babu Sabu to Scheme Moore and Yateem Khana have been blocked for traffic due to which citizens are facing severe difficulties.

On the other hand, many roads in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been blocked with containers by the authorities ahead the proscribed party’s protest. In Rawalpindi, the metro bus service has been suspended in light of the planned protest.

The banned outfit had announced that the ‘peaceful’ long march would take place from Lahore to Islamabad after Friday prayers.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had said that a committee of the senior members of the provincial cabinet had been formed to hold talks with proscribed organisation.

In his recent tweet, Usman Buzdar said that the committee of the senior members of the Punjab cabinet comprises of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din will hold dialogues with the banned outfit.

“According to the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), we all need to work together for peace and harmony in the country,” he wrote on Twitter.