CM Buzdar said we all need to work together for peace and harmony in the country

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a committee of the senior members of the provincial cabinet has been formed to hold talks with proscribed organisation.

In his recent tweet, Usman Buzdar said that the committee of the senior members of the Punjab cabinet comprises of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din will hold dialogues with the banned outfit.

“According to the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), we all need to work together for peace and harmony in the country,” he wrote on Twitter.