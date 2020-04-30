NAB alleged Gillani of awarding advertising contract of universal services fund to favorite company

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Accountability court on Friday has summoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Prime Minister (PM) Yousaf Raza Gillani on October 10 in universal services fund case.

According to details, judge Azam Khan has issued notices to former PM over a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding misuse of authority.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB has alleged Yousaf Raza Gillani of awarding advertising contract of universal services fund to favorite company.

