Rain wind-thunderstorm expected in Punjab, KP, GB and Kashmir

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Hailstorm and snowfall over mountains are also expected at isolated places in upper districts.

Isolated heavy falls are also likely to occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period, while wind thunderstorm with light rain is also likely in south Punjab.

According to Met office, partly cloudy/chances of rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains) expected in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad and Murree fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar nineteen, Karachi twenty-seven, Quetta fourteen and Gilgit eleven degree centigrade.