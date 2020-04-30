Pakistan reports 567 coronavirus cases, 16 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 16 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,267,393. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,344 on Friday.



According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 567 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

466,945 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 438,636 in Punjab, 177,240 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,615 in Islamabad, 34,422 in Azad Kashmir, 33,159 in Balochistan and 10,376 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 20,405,357 coronavirus tests and 39,200 in the last 24 hours. 1,214,663 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,704 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.44 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 67,580,193 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 370,839 in last 24 hours. 37,468,751 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 426,468 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 98,607,708 with 753,565 in the last 24 hours.