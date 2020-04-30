Afghan leadership assures not to allow anyone to use its soil against Pakistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Afghan leadership has assured Islamabad that it will not allow anyone, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch Liberation, to use Afghan soil against Pakistan.

Briefing media in Islamabad on Thursday evening, after concluding his visit to Afghanistan, FM Qureshi said Pakistan will allow duty free import of fresh fruits and vegetable from Afghanistan to facilitate bilateral trade.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will provide humanitarian assistance worth five billion rupees to Afghanistan.

He said border crossings between the two countries will remain open 24/7 for trade. He said a special lane will be established for vehicles carrying perishable goods.

The Foreign Minister said Afghan Businessmen can get visa on arrival, while Pakistani Embassy in Kabul has been authorized to issue five-year visa for multiple entries.

The Minister said interim government in Afghanistan has assured Pakistan that it will support projects like CASA-1000, TAPI and Trans-Afghan railway project.



