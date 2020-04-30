He said propaganda against govt's initiatives launched by PML-N is modus operandi of the incompetent

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that inflation in Pakistan is lower than the rest of the world.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that propaganda against government s initiatives launched by the PML-N is the modus operandi of the incompetents.

He said that if there is any disagreement, criticize Imran Khan but it is shameful to target the family.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan s mission is to create a sense of comfort and compassion for the poor people.

Shahbaz Gill said the Prime Minister announced a targeted subsidy plan for masses due to his empathy and feeling of the poor.

He said that targeted subsidy to low-income masses through Utility Stores is the top priority of the government.