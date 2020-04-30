Afghan Deputy PM hosts banquet in honour of FM Qureshi, delegation

KABUL (Dunya News) - Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi hosted a banquet in honour of Foreign Minister Qureshi and his delegation at the Arg Palace. A large number of cabinet members of the interim government joined them.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leading a high-level delegation arrived in Kabul on Thursday to meet the leadership of the interim government of Afghanistan.

Earlier FM Qureshi held a meeting with Afghanistan’s interim Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund in Kabul on Thursday.

Foreign Minister, who is also accompanied by Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Faiz Hamid, met acting Afghan prime minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund and discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral and economic ties.

During the meeting, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan desires permanent peace and stability in Afghanistan and it will continue to help Afghan brothers on humanitarian grounds.

He said Pakistan is determined to help Afghan brethren on humanitarian grounds. He said Pakistan wants to enhance bilateral trade with Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said visa facilities to Afghan citizens, especially the business community, opening up of new border points, and facilitating movement are steps taken by Pakistan to facilitate the people of Afghanistan.

He expressed Pakistan s resolve to play a constructive role, in collaboration with Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries, for peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on matters of bilateral interest, enhancing cooperation in economic sector, including trade and commerce, as well as various options to bring the Afghan people out of the economic crisis.



