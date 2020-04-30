Imran Khan will hold consultation with the party leadership regarding by-elections in Lahore.

LAHORE – (Dunya News) – The schedule of Prime Minister Imran Khan s visit to Lahore has been finalized.

PM Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on Friday.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar will have a one-on-one meeting.

The Chief Minister will brief him on the administrative and political affairs of the Punjab province. He will also brief the PM on the steps taken to activate the local bodies.

A meeting will also be held under the chairmanship of PM Imran Khan to discuss the strategy of the Punjab government regarding the opposition’s protests. The meeting will also be apprised about law and order situation in the province.

Imran Khan will hold consultation with the party leadership regarding by-elections in Lahore. Party leadership, important ministers and election campaign committee will attend the meeting.