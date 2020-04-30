ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that the opposition parties have made it a habit to protest in November and December every year.
Talking to media, the minister said that yesterday’s protest of opposition was a complete flop. Action will be taken if opposition parties take law in hands during the rallies, he stated.
Sheikh Rashid further assured to control inflation in coming days.
