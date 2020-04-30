Allegations against CEC: ECP summons Azam Swati in personal capacity on Oct 26

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday has issued show cause notice to railways minister Azam Swati for not appearing before the authorities in a matter related to allegations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.



According to details, the commission has expressed resentment and summoned the minister in personal capacity on October 26.



It is to be mentioned here that Azam Swati had leveled serious allegations against the ECP and CEC of taking bribes during elections.



In a session of Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, the minister criticized the commission for making fun of the Parliament.



Later, ECP rejected the allegations leveled by the federal ministers and decided to demand evidence from the Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry regarding his statement.

The ECP members expressed anger over federal ministers for accusing the commission of taking bribes. The allegations are baseless and unacceptable as the ECP is a constitutional department, they stated