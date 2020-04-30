Opposition should first protest against corruption of its leaders: CM Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that protest calls by opposition under current circumstances are against national interest.

Reacting to protest calls by opposition, CM Punjab said that opposition should first protest against corruption of its leaders. Opposition tried to politicize coronavirus pandemic, dengue virus and not it is trying to spread unrest in the guise of protests.

Usman Buzdar said that government is fully aware of problems being faced by the masses and every possible step is being taken to address those issues. However, opposition cannot mislead the people, he added.