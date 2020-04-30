ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday announced that second consignment of 40 Green Line buses has reached Karachi.

Asad Umar, in a tweet, said that so far 80 buses for the Green Line have arrived and all preparation are on time regarding start of commercial operation.

According to sources, the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) service in Karachi is likely to become operational by the end of this month.

It is pertinent to mention here that on completion, Green Line will only cover one stretch of the city between North Karachi and Merewether Tower. The Green Line is just one component of ‘Karachi Breeze’ — a project that comprises four more bus lines and promises a comprehensive transport solution in the city.