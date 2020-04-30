Reza Baqir said that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are going on smoothly.

MANCHESTER (Dunya News) - State Bank of Pakistan governor Reza Baqir has said that Inflation in Pakistan is artificial and will be reduced very soon, Dunya News reported.

This he stated during a press conference in Manchester on Wednesday. Reza Baqir said that the prices of commodity products were increased in Pakistan due the rise in exchange rates and added that buyers of imported goods were affected more by inflation.

Reza Baqir said that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are going on smoothly. He said that the deal with the IMF will be made public and added that no deal will be struck with the IMF that will further damage the country s economy

Speaking on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) action plan, he said that Pakistan has been taking measures to come out of the Paris-based money laundering watchdog’s grey list.

