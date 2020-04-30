Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Humza Shahbaz will lead the protest rally.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will stage a protest rally in Lahore on Friday against the rising inflation in the country, Dunya News reported.

The rally is being held following the announcement by the party leadership to hold the countrywide protests against the rising inflation and unemployment in the country.

Following the announcement of protest rallies and demonstrations across the country by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the PML-N has also formulated a program to take to the streets against inflation and economic destruction.

The decision to hold the countrywide protests and demonstrations was taken at a high-level meeting of the party held under the chair of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. The meeting decided to take direct action to protect the rights of the people.

