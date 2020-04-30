BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – Three people were killed and three other sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit a rickshaw in Bahawalpur on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Vehari Road where a rashly-driven truck collided with a rickshaw carrying a family to a wedding ceremony in Hasilpur. The accident was so severe that three persons, including teen-age brother and sister died on the spot while three other were wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as 18-year-old Mehreen, 15-year-old Nasra and 14-year-old Ahmed.

