QUETTA (Dunya News) – Spokesperson for Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani has said that the claims of disgruntled party members regarding disappearance of four of their companions is reprehensible and accused them of blaming the government as they see their defeat.

Speaking exclusively to Dunya News, Liaquat Shahwani said, “We were trying to convince our friends but the allegations regarding disappearance of four members were leveled against the provincial government.”

“I condemn the accusations for disappearing members, adding that it is the right of the lawmakers if they wanted to come to the assembly or not and no one can be prevented from entering the House by force.”