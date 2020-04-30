Sindh CM says govt will also announce further increase in minimum income if required

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government has decided to immediate implementation of the minimum wage at 25,000 in all public and private institutions and also approved amendment in the policy for recruitment of the teachers.

While briefing to the journalists after Sindh cabinet meeting, the chief minister said that the government will also announce further increase in minimum income if required. He also mentioned that the federation creates a situation of conflict between the institutions due to which the whole country has come to a standstill.

Murad Alis Shah said that the people are facing the worse condition due to inflation. “There was a lot of criticism when the minimum income in the budget was set at 25,000. Our government’s decision was challenged in the court, but the Sindh High Court (SHC) upheld the government of Sindh s decision of keeping the minimum wage rate at Rs25,000 a month.”

CM Murad also maintained that the Cabinet has reduced the passing marks for women, disable persons and minorities for the recruitment of teachers.

Murad Ali Shah said that the federation had sent a letter in which opinion was sought on declaring trees especially mangroves as national heritage. “We have been working on this for years but this is a provincial matter,” he added.

To a question, Murad Ali Shah further said that first the Sindh speaker was arrested and then a case was made against him, he has the right to approach the Supreme Court for justice.