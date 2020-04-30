PML-N stages protest rally against inflation, unemployment in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday staged a protest rally against rising inflation and unemployment.

The workers of the PML-N reached Murree Road after crossing police barricades.

The rally is being held following the announcement by the party leadership to hold the first countrywide protest in Rawalpindi against inflation from today.

The decision to hold rally was made in a high-level meeting of the party held under the chairmanship of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting decided to take direct action to protect the rights of the people.

The meeting was attended by former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, presidents and general secretaries of the party from four provinces, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The PML-N had finalized a program of rallies, processions and demonstrations for countrywide protests. They also decided to start nationwide protests from October 20.

Party officials in the provinces and districts have been called to protest. The PML-N will hold its first protest in Rawalpindi regarding with the countrywide protests. Following to the nationwide protests, various committees were formed for the joint action of central and provincial officials.