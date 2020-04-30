ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid told that he has taken two-day off to watch Pakistan and India match in ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup.



Talking to media, the minister said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has approved his holidays on Saturday and Sunday and that he will go to Dubai to witness the match.



He further prayed for the victory of green shirts against India and urged the people to accept every kind of decision.

The highly-anticipated game between the two great rivals would be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24.