The premier will unite his party leaders to deal with the Pakistan Democratic Movement's protest

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has summoned sessions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) central and provincial leadership.

According to details, the meetings will be held in the evening today to discuss strategy regarding opposition parties’ movement against inflation.

The premier will unite his party leaders to deal with the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest.