Daily monitoring will be made of cleanliness arrangements of Lahore: Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited various parts of Lahore city and directed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to improve the cleanliness situation in the city.

He said that daily monitoring will be made of cleanliness arrangements of Lahore as it is the responsibility of the government to provide a clean environment to the general public.