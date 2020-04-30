RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday predicted formation of third faction in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) before next general elections.

Talking to the media persons in Rawalpindi, the minister said that even the chargé d’affaires knows that PML-N and ‘PML-S’ are separate entities.

Talking about PDM’s protest against inflation, he said that government has no objection to the protests of opposition parties, if they remain within the ambit of law. He however said the opposition should not pursue the course of creating anarchy in the country.

The Interior Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally monitoring the situation regarding inflation. He said the Prime Minister will complete his mandated tenure.

To a question, he said the country’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend the homeland. He said Pakistan Navy once again tracked and blocked the Indian submarine from entering Pakistan’s waters.