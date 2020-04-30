Dry weather expected in plain areas of country

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas while cold and dry in hilly areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

According to Met Office dry weather is expected in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, except Leh where cold and dry weather is likely to occur.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad and Murree fourteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-four, Peshawar seventeen, Quetta seven, Gilgit five and Muzaffarabad twelve degree centigrade.