The students appreciated the professional capabilities of the army soldiers: ISPR

SKARDU (Dunya News) – Students and teachers from different educational institutions on Wednesday have visited field firing range in Skardu’s Ghanche area.

According to Inter-Services Public relations (ISPR), the students and teachers spent a day with Pakistan Army soldiers and also used small weapons for shooting.

The students praised the state of morale and professional competence of officers and soldiers.