LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 12 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,266,204. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,312 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 554 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,868 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,534 in Sindh 5,693 in KP, 937 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 354 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 466,432 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 438,271 in Punjab 177,038 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 106,543 in Islamabad, 34,412 in Azad Kashmir, 33,138 in Balochistan and 10,370 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 20,321,823 coronavirus tests and 42,126 in the last 24 hours. 1,212,687 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,783 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.31 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 64,947,702 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 483,770 in last 24 hours. 34,809,848 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 510,705 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 93,551,193 with 954,000 in the last 24 hours.