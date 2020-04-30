According to sources, PM Imran will chair important meetings during his stay in the city.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to reach Lahore on a day-long visit on Friday (October 22). He will chair important meetings during his stay in the city, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the Prime Minister will hold separate meetings with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will brief the Prime Minister on the administrative affairs of the province. On the other hand, the Governor Punjab will submit a report to the Prime Minister on his recent visit to Europe and issue of GSP Plus status.

Sources further informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will also presided over a meeting on the new local government system during his visit to the provincial capital.

