At least 228 patients are currently under treatment at various hospitals in the province.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Dengue fever epidemic has continued to affect people as 241 more dengue cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department statement, out of 241 new cases, 112 cases were reported in Pashawar alone, rising the tally of dengue patients in the city to 1,533.

The Health Department further said that 4.286 persons have been tested positive for dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year out of which 2,657 have been recovered while five persons

The death toll from dengue fever in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached five this year while 228 patients are currently under treatment at various hospitals in the province.

