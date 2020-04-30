QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least five more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,155 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,194,719 people were screened for the virus till October 19 (Tuesday) out of which five more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. The new cases were reported in Quetta, Sibbi and Khuzdar.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 80 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,721 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 354 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded at 0.95 percent in the province

