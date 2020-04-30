PM said that President will host an event in connection with auspicious day at Convention Centre.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will celebrate auspicious day of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) at Convention Centre, Islamabad today (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.

In his message on Twitter, PM Imran said that President Arif Alvi will be hosting an event in connection with the auspicious day at the Convention Centre in the morning and I will attend the event in the evening.

“We will be celebrating the birthday of our Prophet PBUH - Eid I Milad Un Nabi - in a befitting manner across the country. Tomorrow morning President Alvi will be hosting an event & in the afternoon I will be celebrating the auspicious day at the Convention Centre,” PM said in the tweet.

