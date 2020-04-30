LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member and opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Monday has said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is imposing new taxes on the instructions of International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Talking to media outside the accountability court in Lahore, the PML-N leader said that the poverty-stricken people are facing difficulties in achieving their livelihood due to increasing inflation.



The general masses are unable to purchase medicines because of high prices, he added.



Hamza Shahbaz announced to take to streets for the relief of the people. The PTI government is on ‘ventilator’ as it has failed to resolve the national issues, he went on to say.