ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan has announced schedule for by-election in Lahore’s NA-133.

According to details, the polling will be held in the constituency on December 5, 2021.

Intending candidates could submit their nomination papers to the ECP from October 21-25, while the initial list of candidates will be released on October 26.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates will be completed by Oct 30, while the appeals with regard to approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed upto Nov. 03, which will be decided by Nov. 09.

The revised list of the candidates will be displayed on Nov. 10. The candidates could withdraw their nominations on Nov. 11.

The final list of candidates will be displayed and election symbols to the candidates will be allotted on Nov. 12.

It merits mention that the seat fell vacant after death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lahore President Pervaiz Malik.

On the other hand, Imran Khan has nominated Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the upcoming NA-133 by-election.