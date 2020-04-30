Rescue sources said that a three-year-old boy remained unhurt in the accident.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two persons were killed and a minor girl sustained injuries when a car collided with a tractor trolley in the wee hours of Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Band Road in Sherakot area of Lahore, where a speeding car collided with a tractor trolley, killing a man and his wife on the spot and injuring a minor girl.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources said that a three-year-old boy remained unhurt in the accident.

