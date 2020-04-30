Opposition should not become an external tool: Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has said that the opposition should not become an external tool.

Speaking to the journalists in Nowshera, Pervez Khattak said that politics should not be played on sensitive issues, Imran Khan has saved the people from corrupt mafia. “Pakistan is passing through a critical period of time. Inflation is an international issue while the government is serious in providing relief to the people,” he added.

The defence minister further said that the government will complete its tenure and the desire of the opposition will not be fulfilled. “The government will control inflation soon while the PTI has always raised its voice against corruption and injustice.”