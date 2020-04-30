KARACHI (Dunya News) – Announcing to hit the streets against rising inflation in the country, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that whatever task Imran Khan undertook saw destruction instead of the promised tabdeeli (change) and every promise of the puppet turned out to be a lie.

Addressing a rally at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah in commemoration of those martyred in 2007 in the twin terror attacks in the city s Karsaz area, Bilawal criticised the current PTI government and said that the masses are suffering from historic inflation which has been unprecedented in the country s history.

Recalling how PM Khan had earlier said that growing inflation indicates that the premier is a thief, Bilawal said: "Pakistan has never seen a bigger thief in power than the current PM. This is the Naya Pakistan of Imran Khan where inflation is skyrocketing."

The PPP chairman said that inflation is rising across the country due to the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He also said that people’s lives and deaths have become expensive, saying that the country has historical unemployment, poverty and inflation. “PPP is the only party that keeps its promise while Prime Minister Imran Khan s promise to the people turned out to be false,” he added.

“Imran Khan used to say that if there was inflation in the country, then the prime minister would be a thief,” Bilawal Bhutto said while raising the question of nation from the prime minister that where are the 10 million jobs and five million houses.

“Every promise made by Imran Khan to the people turned out to be false. There is historical unemployment and inflation in the country. There is also disaster in the country instead of Imran Khan s change (Tabdeeli).”

Bilawal Bhutto further said that the PPP government is needed in the country today. “Everyone is sensing a PPP government in future and soon after taking reins, we will immediately announce a salary raise and provide employment to people across the country,” he said adding that they would fulfill the left-out mission of Benazir Bhutto with the support of the masses.

"While PPP does not promise an economic turnaround, we can promise a people-friendly rule," he said. "People-friendly decisions will be taken when people choose their own leaders."

He announced that the PPP will observe its foundation day, which falls on November 30, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.