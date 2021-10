Government has launched several programs for improving lives of people: Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that government knows the problems being faced by public and it is top priority of PTI to end poverty.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar said that the government has launched several programs for improving lives of people who have limited resources.

CM Punjab said that poverty can be reduced with rapid industrial development which will create abundant job opportunities.